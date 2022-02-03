Proprietors of the restaurant at the Bay Horse which will open from 5pm tomorrow, Kirsty, 32 and her husband Faruk Ozcip decided to re-establish after Covid and decided to pay tribute to their head chef by naming it after him.

Kirsty said: "For the three to four years we were doing really well. Then lockdown happened.

"We decided to rebrand with something totally different and decided to go in the continental style of food direction with burgers, cottage pies and classic dishes which everyone loves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proprietors Kirsty and Faruk Ozcip with head chef Elliot who they have named the restaurant after.

"We are very excited to open tomorrow from 5pm."

Explaining why they named the restaurant after their head chef, Faruk who is originally from Turkey added: "When I first came to the UK I was working in a restaurant with our head chef Elliot and we have been friends since then.

"He is the most amazing chef I have ever met so I decided to dedicate the name to him."

Extending his gratitude, head chef Elliot who has worked in Mitchelin star restaurants said: "I have known Faruk for around seven years now and he has given me the opportunity to come and work at the restaurant.

Formerly a tapas bar known as Med 3 - the restaurant has been rebranded as Elliot's and will serve traditional English staples.

"It's a real honour to have my name over the door."

The popular restauran has two other Mediterranean tapas bars - one in Leyland and one in Bamber Bridge.