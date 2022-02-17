Wigan man appointed managing director of multi-million-pound security company
John Melling, from Wigan has been appointed Managing Director of Churchill Group in Chorley.
Working his way up from being an on-site security operator, John began his career in security in 2008 for retail and hospitality businesses.
In 2011, he joined Chorley-based Churchill Group as a supervisor. From there, his career really began to take off.
He said: “I just sort of fell into the industry and started out in an on-the-ground role. Joining Churchill Group was the turning point for me- I really felt like I could build a career there.”
After 10 years of working in the company, he was recently offered the top spot of Managing Director.
Despite this success, John’s unique journey to managing director has given him an invaluable perspective and humble attitude
“I understand what it’s like to work on the ground and can appreciate the immense value that each employee brings to the business, no matter the role. It’s the people that make a company. That’s why our virtues of humility, passion and people first are so important to me”.
Alongside pure graft, John also credits Churchill Group for his impressive progression in the industry.
“Churchill invests heavily in developing their people and nurturing talent. The business creates opportunities for people of all backgrounds to succeed, not just here in the North West but across the country. I guess I’m a living breathing example of that. As MD, this aspect of the business will always be important to me.
“People can sometimes have a false perception of what the private security sector is. Most people will probably picture a bouncer. In reality, there are so many different roles requiring a diverse range of skillsets. There’s also the chance to make a real professional career, no matter where you start out.”
Churchill Group, based in Chorley, was founded in 1993 as a security company, providing leading security solutions to both the private and public sector across the UK. The company has evolved to also deliver facilities management, cleaning solutions and security technology.