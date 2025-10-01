The manager of a former snooker club in Preston has died aged 63.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Livesey, from Deepdale, contracted pneumonia and sadly passed away at Royal Preston Hospital on Monday, September 15, said his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Livesey, from Deepdale, contracted pneumonia and sadly passed away at Royal Preston Hospital on Monday, September 15, said his family. He was 63. | Family

He was a friendly and familiar face to many from his days as the manager of the old Riley’s snooker and pool club above the Iceland supermarket near Preston Market.

His son Stuart said: “He was respected and loved by many of the people of Preston. We will miss him.”