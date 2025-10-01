Former Preston snooker hall manager Andrew Livesey sadly dies aged 63

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 1st Oct 2025, 13:56 BST
The manager of a former snooker club in Preston has died aged 63.

Andrew Livesey, from Deepdale, contracted pneumonia and sadly passed away at Royal Preston Hospital on Monday, September 15, said his family.

He was a friendly and familiar face to many from his days as the manager of the old Riley’s snooker and pool club above the Iceland supermarket near Preston Market.

His son Stuart said: “He was respected and loved by many of the people of Preston. We will miss him.”

