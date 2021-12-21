Bolton’s Escape Brewery and MV Pub Group have come together to open the new micro bar in the village located at 161 Chorley Road in upper Adlington.

Looking to fill a gap in the market specialising in bringing quality cask ales and craft beers to the village, Escape have been looking to open a bar since Philip Wray, Dave Cross and Adam Smith set-up the brewery and started brewing commercially in August 2019. They identified Adlington as being the ideal location for what they wanted to offer.

Having no experience in setting up and running a bar they approached MV Pub Group, headed up by Mike Ross and Vicky Flatters who already own the JR’s Bars in Adlington and neighbouring Horwich and were looking to add a different type of bar brand to their portfolio. With a lot of hard work behind the scenes the joint venture progressed to what is now The Old Post Office.

One of the owners of the bar Adam Smith mastering the art of a perfect pint.

Explaining the ethos behind the bar, Adam said: "The emphasis of the bar is to provide a classy informal venue for the people in the area to socialise and enjoy quality real ales, craft beers, gins, wines and spirits.

"The Old Post Office will always have a rotating range of Escape cask ales on the bar, but will also have guest beers on both cask and keg from other quality local breweries and breweries a bit further afield that don’t often get to sell their beer in the area."

The bar opened its doors last Saturday with the owners blown away with the reception and positivity already received.

Opening times are from 2pm until last orders everyday until the end of the year, with the exception of Christmas Day.

The modern decor.

Take your pick of pints.

The former post office which is now a bar.

What can I get you?