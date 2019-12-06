Former comedian switches on lights at Morecambe care home

A former comedian and singer-dancer switched on the Christmas lights at her care home in Morecambe on Thursday.

Audrey Marshall-Hardy, 88, was the guest of honour when she turned on the lights at Eric Morecambe House in Harrow Grove, as part of Anchor’s Brighten Up Your Local

Community national event.

More than 100 homes run by the care home charity turned on their lights on Thursday.

Audrey, who has worked with the likes of Morecambe and Wise, Ken Dodd and Jimmy Jewel and Ben Warris, said she was thrilled to be asked to turn on the

Christmas lights.

Audrey, whose maiden name was Mann before being married to husband Dick for 25 years, said: “Christmas is a lovely time of year and it’s so nice of the staff to ask me

to turn on the lights.

“I never expected to move into a care home named after Eric Morecambe, who I met with his pal Ernie Wise on tour when they were just starting out. Ironically, Eric and I

attended the Plaza School of Dancing in Morecambe, although at different times.

“I’m really happy living at Eric Morecambe House - they’re a good crowd here, both staff and residents.”

Eric Morecambe House manager Alison Humphries said the the lights switch-on ceremony was a great way to launch the festive activities at the care home.

She said: “All of Anchor’s care homes across the country will be switching on the lights on this day in a bid to brighten up our local communities.

“We’re thrilled Audrey has agreed to be the guest of honour, especially as she knew Eric Morecambe. This is a lovely event as it launches our Christmas festivities. Our

residents love to get around the tree and sing carols.

“It’s important to organise meaningful activities for our residents as these boost their mental and physical well-being as well as being fun!”