The dinner, which will be held on Friday, May 20 at Ashton and Lea Golf Club in Preston, will pay tribute to the club’s first 75 years in football and will include a presentation for this season’s honours including Players-of-the Year.The day will also include a golf competition for those wishing to play.

Former player turned Chorley councillor Alan Whittaker said that the event was “looking quite good already with tickets being sold to several ex-players keen to attend”.

In 1947 a few lads from a local village joined together for a game of football and from that the Broughton Amateurs was formed, which gradually became a powerful force in the Lancashire Amateur League during the 1960’s, 70’s and 80’s, with support and coaching from PNE former players Tom Finney, Tommy Thompson and Eddie Brown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 3rd Team Division 3B champions 1974 - 1975.

Former players will be able to enjoy golf in the afternoon and a Celebration Dinner in the Clubhouse before the presentations. Former players Trevor Lafferty, Tommy Taylor and current Club Chairman Doug Birch are hoping that as many past and present players, wives and ladies can meet each other again at the golf club to celebrate the occasion.

For more information visit the website at www.broughtonfc.co.uk.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.