Fish and chips near me: 19 of the best fish and chip shops in Preston according to Google reviews

Fish and chips near me – here are 19 of the highest-rated chippies in Preston.
By Emma Downey
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:19 BST

Who doesn’t love fish and chips from a good chippy? Crispy, golden-battered fish pairs perfectly with chippy chips. The combination tantalises the taste buds from the first satisfying crunch to the last delectable bite.

If that hasn’t got you drooling, we don’t know what will!

Here are 19 of the highest-rated fish and chip shops in Preston, according to Google reviews …

Fish and chips near me: 19 of the best chippies in Preston according to Google reviews

1. These are the the best chippies in Preston according to their Google ratings

Fish and chips near me: 19 of the best chippies in Preston according to Google reviews Photo: Christopher Furlong

The Wee Chippy, 54 Holme Slack Lane, was rated 4.7 out of 5 from 96 Google reviews

2. Wee Chippy

The Wee Chippy, 54 Holme Slack Lane, was rated 4.7 out of 5 from 96 Google reviews Photo: Google

Goosnargh Chippy, 855 Whittingham Lane, was rated 4.7 from 114 Google reviews

3. Goosnargh Chippy

Goosnargh Chippy, 855 Whittingham Lane, was rated 4.7 from 114 Google reviews Photo: Google

Bill & Bens Chippy, 25 Maitland Street, was rated 4.7 out of 269 Google reviews

4. Bill & Bens Chippy

Bill & Bens Chippy, 25 Maitland Street, was rated 4.7 out of 269 Google reviews Photo: Google

