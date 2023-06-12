Fish and chips near me: 19 of the best fish and chip shops in Preston according to Google reviews
Fish and chips near me – here are 19 of the highest-rated chippies in Preston.
By Emma Downey
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:19 BST
Who doesn’t love fish and chips from a good chippy? Crispy, golden-battered fish pairs perfectly with chippy chips. The combination tantalises the taste buds from the first satisfying crunch to the last delectable bite.
If that hasn’t got you drooling, we don’t know what will!
