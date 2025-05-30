A 15-year-old boy who tragically drowned while swimming in the River Wyre in Garstang has been pictured for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lotus Bowker, from Kirkham, got into difficulty in the water close to Garstang Cricket Club at 2.33pm on Saturday, May 17.

Lotus Bowker, 15, from Kirkham, died in hospital after getting into difficulty in the River Wyre close to Garstang Cricket Club at 2.33pm on Saturday, May 17 | GoFundMe

Police officers quickly attended and found that Lotus was being given CPR by members of the public on the riverbank. He was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition where he sadly died the following morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friend Maria Mercer has this week launched a GoFundMe campaign to support the boy’s heartbroken family. It includes a touching picture of a smiling Lotus - “a shining light in the lives of everyone who knew him”.

Maria set up the fundraiser on behalf of the teenager's family to help them give Lotus “the farewell he truly deserves - one filled with love, dignity and the honour that his life deserves.”

She also shared a touching tribute from his family, who said: “Our beautiful boy, sadly missed by his Mummy, Daddy, his brothers and sister deeply. Words cannot describe the pain we are going through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services seen at the edge of the River Wyre in Garstang on Saturday afternoon | submit

In a statement shared on GoFundMe, Maria said: “Our hearts were shattered when 15-year-old Lotus Bowker tragically lost his life following an incident in a river.

“What started off as an ordinary day quickly turned into an unimaginable nightmare and now family and friends are grieving the loss of a beautiful, bright and kind hearted soul taken way to soon.

“Lotus was more than just a teenager- he was a son, a brother, a friend and a shining light in the lives of everyone who knew him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lotus Bowker, from Kirkham, got into difficulty in the water close to Garstang Cricket Club at 2.33pm on Saturday (May 17). | National World

“His smile could lift a room, and his energy was infectious. He had dreams, laughter to share and a whole life ahead of him. That future was stolen in a moment that will never be forgotten.

“As his family and friends come to terms with this heartbreaking reality, they are now faced with the painful task of saying goodbye. We want to give Lotus the farewell he truly deserves - one filled with love, dignity and the honour that his life deserves.

“This fundraiser has been created to help give Lotus the best send off and support his family in this difficult time. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference and ease the burden on those left behind.”