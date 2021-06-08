First Lancaster BID event in over a year as superhero day lands in the city

Lancaster Superhero event in Market Square. Anya McGinn of Lancaster joins in the fun. Picture by Martin Bostock.

The event saw three Superhero School sessions held at the old Top Shop building as Lancaster welcomed Captain America, Thor, Wonder Woman and Spiderman to the city, with up to 25 children per session our would-be Superheroes got to learn the power poses from their favourite heroes, played

some games and all went home with a medal, certificate and Superhero goodie bag.

Our heroes then took to the plinth in Market Square for photo opportunities and could not resist having a play on the various rides provided by Taylors Funfair.

Victoria Muir events and marketing co-ordinator for Lancaster BID said: "It was so nice to bring something back to the city after so long having not been able to plan anything due to the difficult circumstances of the last 18 months.

"One of the main things BID delvers for its levy payers and residents is our events and not being able to deliver this has been frustrating, so it was so nice to put this event in place and bring some fun back to the city.

"It was so wonderful to see all the little people that attended the school’s dressed as their favourite Superhero and the look on their faces when they actually got to meet and play with our visiting heroes, it definitely makes all the hard work worth it.

"We’ve had some great feedback too from parents who attended as one mum put it ‘my son thought it was epic and hasn’t stopped talking

about since! ‘

"We loved bringing the first event of the year back into our city and to help encourage people back we have such a wonderful historic city here in Lancaster with lots to explore and we have such a great events calendar under normal circumstances, we just hope this is the first of many events we can bring back to the city and people for 2021 and in future.

"We would like to thank the businesses and people of Lancaster and Morecambe for their continued support and a big thank you to The Entertainer toy shop who kindly donated some prizes for us to give out on Sunday as part of the event.