First annual Reece Holt football match at Morecambe FC raises £10,000 for cancer charity

More than £10,000 was raised at the weekend after the first annual Reece Holt Cup was held at Morecambe FC’s Globe Arena.

The charity football match on Sunday afternoon honoured Reece’s memory and also raised money for Team Reece, the charity set up by the late 13-year-old after he was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer.

Reece passed away in January after a long battle with the disease.

The day was organised by Reece’s uncle, Dave Holt, who captained one of the two teams, while Reece’s dad Chris Holt was the other captain.

Dave’s team came out as 4-1 winners.

At half-time there was a free prize draw, and following the match, there was a presentation evening and disco.

There was also a raffle and an auction with prizes on offer including a pair of football boots signed by Liverpool FC legend Steven Gerrard and a shirt and boots signed by Manchester United player and local lad Scott McTominay.

Reece’s mum Rachel O’Neil said the day was a big success, with around 350 people turning out to watch.

“It was brilliant,” she said. “The early total we have is more than £10,000, which is amazing.

“The weather was absolutely perfect, and the presentation evening was a huge success as well.

“It was something different and I really enjoyed it, and we will be back with it next year.

“It was great to see the community come together and to see so many people come and support us.”

Rachel added her thanks to Dance Design, who performed on the pitch, and also Howden’s, who sponsored the event.

Reece and Callum Holt pictured in their first football kits. Rachel presented Dave Holt, their uncle, with Reece's kit as a thank you for organising the cup in his memory.