Have your say

Firefighters put out the flames which had taken hold of a washing machine at a home in Preston.

Crews, wearing breathing masks, battled the blaze in Shuttleworth Road on Friday at around 7.30pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines from Preston attended a fire involving a washing machine in a domestic building on Shuttleworth Road in Preston.

“Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.”