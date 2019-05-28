Firefighters tackle caravan blaze in Ingol

Have your say

Firefighters had to extinguish a blaze in Ingol which had taken hold of a caravan.

It took two crews from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service in Preston almost an hour and a half to put the fire in Greenfield Way out.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Two fire engines from Preston attended a caravan fire on Greenfield Way.

“Firefighters used two hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.

“Crews were in attendance for one hour and twenty minutes.”

The flames took hold of the caravan on Sunday, May 26 just before 7pm.