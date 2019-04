Fire crews are tackling a blaze in a building near the former Vernon Carus Mill site in Penwortham.

It is believed the fire broke out in a derelict outbuilding and a number of fire appliances are understood to be at the scene, along with police.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "A fire was reported in a building which has been derelict for some time.

"There is a lot of smoke coming from it, but we don't think it is a big fire."