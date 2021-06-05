Firefighters still at Chorley blaze site

Firefighters are still at the scene of a blaze at Cowling Mill in Chorley after more than three hours.

By Richard Hunt
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 8:02 am
Firefighters have been called out to a blaze at Cowling Mill, Chorley

They were called to the incident just after 4:30am.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman sent out a message on social media earlier this morning.

It said: "We have five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform in attendance at the moment.

"If you are in the area and can smell smoke, we recommend that you keep your windows and doors closed for the time being."