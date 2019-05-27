Firefighters rescue person from River Ribble near Old Tram Bridge

Have your say

Firefighters rescued a person from the River Ribble near the Old Tram Bridge.

Crews launched a “rescue sled”, similar to a floating stretcher, into the water to bring the casualty back to land.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service sent its boat rescue teams down to the scene in Old Tram Road, Walton-le-Dale.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two boat rescue teams from Preston and a further two fire engines from Bamber Bridge and Penwortham were mobilised to Old Tram Road, Walton-le-Dale.

“The water team rescued one casualty with a rescue sled and crews were in attendance for one hour.”

The boat rescue took place on Sunday, May 26 at around 3.30pm.