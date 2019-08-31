Fire takes hold at Recycling Lives Longridge Road site in Preston overnight

Have your say

Seven fire engines tackled a blaze at Recycling Lives in Preston overnight.

There was a lot of smoke in the area and residents the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are advising residents to remain indoors and keep windows and doors closed.

A spokesman said: “At 22:22 seven fire engines from Preston, Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, Longridge, Leyland and Fulwood as well as the Stinger from Blackburn and Aerial Ladder Platform Hyndburn were called to a fire at a recycling centre on Longridge Road, Preston.

“The fire site measured 50m x 50m and was mainly involving recycling material from road vehicles.

“There is currently a road closure in place being controlled by Lancashire Police.”

Firefighters are expected to be at the site into the morning.