Fire Garden magic comes to Preston yet again this year: here's what to expect

A popular free festive event is returning to Preston next month and below is everything you need to know.

Dazzling fire sculptures are set to transform Avenham and Miller Parks for one night only as the Fire Garden returns to Preston this Decemeber.

What to expect from Fire Garden?

Be prepared to be enchanted as Preston's Fire Garden ignites the night andd brings you a captivating display of fire that will transform Miller Park into a place of wonder and excitement.

Attendees can explore flame-lined paths among copper flowers that breathe fire, flaming lotus flowers, bushes and shrubs.

This year the Flaming Daisy Chain will also keep audiences enthralled as its flower-like cogs turn, pulling a chain through a watering can of paraffin which ignites it as it rises, creating a continuous cycle of flaming flowers.

As you wander through the Fire Garden, or stand and watch, you'll always be close enough to feel the heat.

Avenham Park was transformed into a spectacular display of light at Preston's first Festive Fire Garden | Neil Cross

When is it?

Preston’s Fire Garden takes place this year on Saturday, December 7.

It is on between 5:00pm and 7:00pm.

Who organises the event?

Fire Garden is organised by Walk the Plank who have a track record of making outdoor arts through festivals and events that engage citizens in public celebration.

From opening European Capital of Culture celebrations (Liverpool 2008, Turku 2011, Paphos 2017) to immersive installations like BODY (Science Festivals in UK and Ireland), from amazing parades to spectacular fire gardens, the company consistently attracts acclaim and showcases talent.

Recent awards include 'Best Use of Tech in Events' at Event Production Awards 2023 for Green Space Dark Skies; and the Sustainability award at the National Outdoor Events Association Awards 2022.

The fire garden is free to enter and walk around.

You can however book your entry at Eventbrite - Fire Garden and select your time.

Entry times are 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm and 6:30pm.