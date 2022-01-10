Raynaldo captured The LWF Championship in a crazy street fight at Chorley Town Hall against star Nick Kutter in a match with no rules.

Owner of the LWF, which has been running for four years training young wrestlers and putting on big shows for families, Ste Bibby said: "Fightmare Before Christmas is our biggest show to date – with the Town Hall being a bold step for us."

Lana Austin also won her debut watched by a 200-strong crowd, with the Mayor of Chorley Steve Holgate who also enjoyed the night.

Ste teased: "We have a huge event called The Lancashire Riot on Saturday, February 12 at Buckshaw Village coming up."

