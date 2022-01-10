Fightmare Before Christmas wrestling match sees fan favourite Raynaldo crowned champion
The Lancashire Wrestling Federation (LWF) played host to Fightmare Before Christmas last month which saw fan favourite Raynaldo victorious.
Raynaldo captured The LWF Championship in a crazy street fight at Chorley Town Hall against star Nick Kutter in a match with no rules.
Owner of the LWF, which has been running for four years training young wrestlers and putting on big shows for families, Ste Bibby said: "Fightmare Before Christmas is our biggest show to date – with the Town Hall being a bold step for us."
Lana Austin also won her debut watched by a 200-strong crowd, with the Mayor of Chorley Steve Holgate who also enjoyed the night.
What's next on the wrestling agenda?
Ste teased: "We have a huge event called The Lancashire Riot on Saturday, February 12 at Buckshaw Village coming up."