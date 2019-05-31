Festival of family fun raises £5,000 for Lancaster charity in memory of Morecambe mum

A packed out Heysham Cricket Club was the venue for this year’s AlannaFest, a special annual event to celebrate the life of Alanna Duffy, a much-loved young mum from Morecambe who had leukaemia.

The event also raises money for charity CancerCare, which provides free therapy and support for people dealing with cancer.

Alannafest 2019. Photo by Nicole Susan.

This year’s event featured a line-up of bands including Sold to the Sky, The Reggie Mental Band and Stuart Michaels.

There was also a host of family-friendly activities including cheerleading demonstrations, bouncy castles, fairground-style stalls, crafts and appearances from superheroes!

Organiser Katie Duffy said: “Despite a miserable start to the day, full of wind, rain and gloom, we were actually overwhelmed by how many people turned up and continued to celebrate such an important event.

“With a spectacular line-up of bands, and the indispensable help of Trevor Cooke who MC’d the event, the crowds danced, laughed and serenaded each other all day.

Alannafest 2019. Photo by Nicole Susan.

“Steve Cody’s Cha Cha Plank Charity Challenge for CancerCare went down a treat and tears were shed when opera singer Elli Chapman closed the evening with a beautiful rendition of Never Enough, chosen especially for Alanna.

“AlannaFest is really coming into its own now with so many of the local and surrounding community showing us their support.

“So many people at the event offer their kindest condolences about Alanna’s passing, but our message is a celebration of her life and a festival that shows those that have lost a loved one that there is hope.”

The total raised is approaching £5,000 with more donations waiting to come in.

Alannafest 2019. Photo by Nicole Susan.

Alannafest 2019. Photo by Nicole Susan.