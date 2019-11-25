Fears over plans to tear down community hub St Martin’s Chapel in Fulwood

A defunct workship centre and parish hall could be demolished to make way for new homes and a replacement facility, new plans show.

St John Baptist in Broughton have lodged the proposals with planners at Preston City Council.

READ MORE: Angry demonstrations after plans to demolish Preston church hall 'out of the blue'

They closed St Martin’s Worship Centre and Broughton Parish Hall in September after an assessment revealed it needed repairs and safety improvements totalling £500,000.

Most of the building’s tenants, including guides and a bowling club, are currently using alternative venues.

According to planning documents from the Parish of St John Baptist in Broughton which oversees St Martin’s, the complex is “neither fit for purpose nor financially viable”.

Some neighbouring residents, however, have objected to the plans.

Resident Dominic Swarbrick said: “I know it belongs to the church but it is a community asset, everybody uses it. We are up in arms about it.”

However, Fr Shaun Baldwin, of St John Baptists, said the church had no choice but to ring the changes.

He added: “This exciting new development will continue the vision and drive of those parishioners who in the mid 20th century set out to build for their needs at the time.

“We are now continuing this vision and wish to provide facilities for the 21st century that will better serve the needs of our parish and the wider community today and going forward.”

After the building was shut on September 30 and the plans will be considered by the city council in early 2020.