Farleys Solicitors donates £3,300 to Cash for Kids after Preston Guild Hall closure

Solicitors have stepped in to cover the costs when a children’s charity faced losing proceeds from an annual variety show after Preston Guild Hall went into administration.

Farleys Solicitors reimbursed Cash For Kids more than £3,300 through its charitable foundation after the Charter Theatre and Great Hall at the city centre venue were put into mothballs.

Stephen Greenwood, who is a partner at the solicitors and who also sits on the Cash for Kids Local Executive Board, said: “We have a number of clients who have been affected by Preston Guild Hall’s recent difficulties.

“When we found out that Cash for Kids had been affected we had to step in to offer our help.

“I see first hand the excellent work that Cash for Kids does for disadvantaged children in Lancashire and the huge effort that Clare Traynor, Nikki Thompson and their team of supporters and volunteers put into shows like Kaleidoscope.

“We could not stand by and see that go to waste while there is such a need among children in our local community.”

Nikki Thompson, charity manager at Cash for Kids, said: “We were devastated when we learned that we might not receive the money from our ticket sales after the effort that goes into planning and executing the show.

“All of the performers volunteer their talents and time so that we can all help as many children as possible.

“When we received the call from Stephen to say Farleys would donate the money we had lost, there were lots of happy tears indeed.”

Businessman Simon Rigby called in the administrators to Preston Guild Hall on June 5.