Preston has seen countless famous faces grace the city with their presence over the years.

We asked readers on our Facebook page to name the most famous person they have seen in Preston – and we got hundreds of responses.

Home-grown heroes, Hollywood stars, sporting legends, musicians and royals have all been spotted either just out and about in the city, enjoying a special visit or performing in front of adoring fans.

Here are 18 we’ve picked for our famous faces gallery and spotted in Preston by you! And here is our Facebook Post if you want to see all of the names put forward.

1 . 18 famous faces spotted in Preston by Lancashire Post readers 18 famous faces spotted in Preston by Lancashire Post readers

2 . Sir Tom Finney Preston North End legend Sir Tom Finney was seen by Robert Whittaker and many others. Sir Tom - arguably the greatest player of his generation - was a regular around town, humble and always keen to chat with fans

3 . The Spice Girls The Spice Girls were seen by Claire Elizabeth along with a number of others - perhaps before they were famous when they played a gig at Avenham Park?

4 . Jimmy Carr The comedian known for his funny laugh was seen in Preston by Nichola Gemson-Reid