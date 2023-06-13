Famous people in Preston: 18 celebrities including actors, sports stars, musicians and royals spotted by Lancashire Post readers in Preston
We asked readers on our Facebook page to name the most famous person they have seen in Preston – and we got hundreds of responses.
Home-grown heroes, Hollywood stars, sporting legends, musicians and royals have all been spotted either just out and about in the city, enjoying a special visit or performing in front of adoring fans.
Here are 18 we’ve picked for our famous faces gallery and spotted in Preston by you! And here is our Facebook Post if you want to see all of the names put forward.
