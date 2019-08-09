Family's joy as support for Rosie Darbyshire's petition soars past 7,000 signatures

Have your say

The family of Rosie Darbyshire say they are “amazed” by the response to a petition in her name.

More than 7,100 people have signed a Change.org petition in one week, calling on the Home Office to speed-up the disclosure of information under Clare’s Law.

Mum and sister of murdered Rosie Darbyshire, Andrea Darbyshire and Alice Hodgson, want to see the process of Clare's Law speeded up.

Police forces currently have 35 days to respond to an application under the scheme, which allows people to know whether their partner, or the partner of a loved-one has a violent past.

Rosie made an application about her boyfriend 11 days before he murdered her, but never heard back from Lancashire Constabulary.

Her family say tightening up Clare’s Law was “the only positive that we can try and achieve from this”.

Speaking about the campaign launched by the Post last week and the petition, Rosie’s sister Alice Hodgson said: “We are amazed at how well it’s doing, we keep checking and sharing and love the fact it keeps going up and up.”

At the time of Rosie’s death, Topping, of St George’s Road, Preston, was on bail for Actual Bodily Harm after attacking a man in Popworld, Preston.

Sentencing Topping for murder, Judge Mark Brown said Topping was “undoubtedly a violent man with a criminal record for violent offences”.

The aims of the petition are:

- A reduction in the 35-day timescale for applications to be resolved

- A 48-hour callback from the police to update the applicant on the process after first contact

- A national database containing details of people charged with or convicted of violent offences

- A publicity campaign on what Clare’s Law is and how to apply.

