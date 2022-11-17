Gill Gale, 84, died when she was hit by a car as she walked home from a country dancing class on Monday evening.

Her devastated family said she would be remembered for her ‘zest for life’ and would be ‘greatly missed’.

They said: “Gill was a much-loved mum, grandma and great grandma, and friend to many.

Gill Gale.

“Gill engaged in and enjoyed the outdoors, including nature and active voluntary roles. She led walks with the Ramblers Association, H.F. and groups from U3A, The National Trust Luke group, she was a Sizergh Castle guide and was a member of Torrisholme Methodist Church, plus she participated in many other groups.

“Gill was known for her zest for life.

“She had been the practice manager at West End Medical Surgery and a local Brownie and Guide leader.

“Gill was returning from her country dancing class when the fatal collision happened.

“The news of Gill's tragic death has been devasting news and she will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.”

David Johnson, secretary of the Lancaster group of the Ramblers' Association, also paid tribute, saying: “Many of us in Lancaster Ramblers knew and respected Gill.

"She has been a major champion and supporter of many of our activities for many years.

“Our thoughts are with all Gill's family at this sad time."

The collision happened near the junction of Morecambe Road and Longton Drive at around 9.15pm on Monday, when an Audi Quattro A4 car, travelling in the direction of the Bay Gateway, collided with Mrs Gale.

Mrs Gale, from Morecambe, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Audi driver, a 32-year-old man from Heysham, was not injured. He was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sgt Craig Booth, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs Gale’s family at this very sad and difficult time.

“We would encourage anyone with information about the collision, or any witnesses, to contact us.”