The family of a “true gentleman”, who died after a collision in Lancashire, have paid a loving tribute to him.

Anthony Shaw, 59, sadly died following the collision between his Carbon Fibre racing bike, and a black Peugeot 308S DT on Bleara Road in Earby on February 5 at around 6pm.

Lancashire Police say their thoughts remain with Anthony’s loved ones at this incredibly upsetting time and they continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Paying tribute to Anthony, his family said: “Tony was an amazing Husband/Dad/Grandad/Brother/Uncle/Friend who was loved by all those around him and could always be counted on to make people laugh.

“He was a very keen cyclist and loved to take part in cycling challenges. He loved to travel with his wife they have travelled round the world together loving, learning and laughing as well as sharing wonderful experiences and joy with his four grandchildren whenever possible.

“Following his engineering background and his many years working at Rolls Royce and Pendle Training. Tony was always mending, fixing or building his next project and was always there for wider family and friends to lend a hand or share his knowledge and expertise. All those that worked and spent time with him expressed how he was a true gentlemen.

"Tony, who was born and grew up in Wigan and moved to the Pendle area when he met his wife, has tragically been taken from us just a few months from his 60th birthday. His family are truly devastated, and he will be greatly missed.”

Lancashire Police received the report of the collision at around 6pm.

Following the collision, three people: two men, aged 34 and 35, and a 16-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They have since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

A fourth person, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and has since been discharged.

She has since been interviewed by our officers in relation to the investigation.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “My thoughts remain with Tony’s family at this devastating time.

“I am continuing to appeal for information or footage that could assist our ongoing enquiries. If you do have any information, no matter how insignificant, or if you have footage of the Bleara Road area, please get in touch.”

You can contact us on 101 quoting log 1089 of 5th February, or email [email protected]