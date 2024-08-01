Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A much-loved mum who died after taking ecstasy at a Lancashire music festival has been described as a “pure and beautiful spirit” by her family.

Stephanie Thorpe died after collapsing at the Restricted Forest dance festival at Witton Park in June 2023.

Channel 5's Cause of Death, now in its third season, follows the investigations carried out by Lancashire’s Senior Coroner Dr James Adeley and gives viewers an insight into how inquests are conducted.

The second episode of the new series aired on Wednesday night (July 31) and revisited the 32-year-old's tragic death.

Stephanie Thorpe, from Farnworth in Bolton, worked with special needs children and her partner Carl and baby boy Alfie paid tribute to her as an ‘ 'amazing, funny and irreplaceable' mum | LEP

Stephanie, from Farnworth in Bolton, worked with children with special educational needs.

Her partner Carl and baby boy Alfie paid tribute to her as an “amazing, funny and irreplaceable” mum.

Her sister Kelly Thorpe described Stephanie as a “pure and beautiful spirit who would light up a room when she walked in”.

She said: “She always wanted to work with children and was passionate about working with kids. She had a caring nature.

“She was full of life and lit up the room as soon as she walked in. She left a lasting impression. She was a pure and beautiful spirit.”

Her niece Phoebe Dewsnip described Stephanie as an “angel” and said she was a “fun and cool” aunty, while her sister Cherie Thorpe said she was the “best mum ever”.

What happened to Stephanie?

The 32-year-old collapsed at the festival on Saturday, June 24 last year after taking half an ecstasy pill earlier in the afternoon.

She had been dancing and enjoying herself but then suddenly, at around 6.30pm, Stephanie became unwell and collapsed. By the time paramedics arrived her temperature was 41.6C with her core temperature around two degrees higher.

She was taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital where her condition was described as 'unsurvivable'. Doctors said her organs had already started to fail and she was pronounced dead the following day.

Lancashire Police attended the hospital at 3.30pm after receiving reports of a sudden death and later confirmed her death was not being treated as suspicious.

Cause of Death returns to Channel 5 at 9pm tonight (July 24) | Channel 5

An inquest held in April this year heard how a study by Fiona Measham, director of a behind-the-scenes drug testing service at Kendal Calling called The Loop, discovered a significant increase in the strength of ecstasy pills post-Covid.

Before the pandemic tablets contained between 95mg and 100mg. Studies have found that the strength has now increased to up to 250/300mg.

Dr Mark Clayton, who works alongside event organisers in an attempt to reduce the number of deaths caused by ecstasy use at music festivals, said during the inquest: "There is no way, when you look at a tablet, of knowing how much ecstasy it contains or even what's in it.

"Ecstasy is made by amateur chemists, perhaps individuals who have a degree of biochemistry training, and who do this as a way of making more money. These drugs are being made in people's kitchens. It's not like going in Boots and buying a box of pills made by Pfizer."

Cause Of Death airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on Channel 5. You can also stream it on My5 here.