Holiday tragedy for Blackpool family as all 11 injured in Turkey horror crash
A family from Blackpool have been involved in a serious bus crash in Turkey.
All 11 members of the family - adults, teenagers and younger children - were riding on a tourist bus yesterday when it crashed in the Manavgat district of Antalya, one of the country’s most popular tourist spots.
The bus collided with another tourist bus, causing it to swerve off the road before overturning - with those on board thrown from the vehicle.
Turkish media report that one of the casualties, a 53-year-old man, is fighting for his life in hospital.
First aid was administered to those injured at the scene before they were taken to local hospitals.
Footage shows the wreck of a bright pink overturned safari bus surrounded by firefighters and medics.
After learning of the crash, a friend of the family posted on Facebook, confirming that all 11 of their party were among the injured.
She said: “Please can every one of my family and friends say a prayer for all the strength in the world for this beautiful family.
“All 11 have been in a really bad accident on holiday. Love you so all much. Wish I could be there for you.”
An Irish tourist was also injured along with three staff working for the tour company, according to reports in Turkey.
A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are providing consular support to a number of British nationals following an incident in Turkey, and are in contact with the local authorities."
