A holidaymaker from Lancashire who was seriously injured in a moped crash in Turkey has been left more than £20,000 in debt after his holiday insurance refused to cover his hospital treatment.

Darren Webb, from Morecambe, was rushed to hospital on the first day of his family’s dream holiday in Marmaris earlier this month.

While the couple had travel insurance, the insurer has refused to pay out, claiming their policy did not cover crashes involving bikes. They have been left with more than £20,000 in medical bills | Danielle Davies

He was admitted to intensive care with a bleed on the brain, broken bones and hundreds of stitches. His partner, Danielle, was also involved in the crash but escaped without serious injury.

While the couple had travel insurance, the insurer has refused to pay out, claiming their policy did not cover crashes involving bikes. They have been left with more than £20,000 in medical bills.

Darren Webb, from Morecambe, was left with more than £20,000 debt after his insurer refused to cover his hospital treatment in Turkey | GoFundMe

With the eye-watering costs rising each day, Darren was left with no option but to discharge himself from the Turkish hospital and make his own way home to Lancashire by coach - a gruelling 2,560 mile journey by road, which took him five and a half days.

He arrived home, exhausted and in pain, on Wednesday and will require further treatment at his local hospital. “He still needs operations and is in a fair bit of pain,” said his partner Danielle.

Darren Webb, from Morecambe, was rushed to hospital after being seriously injured in a moped crash on the first day of his holiday in Marmaris, Turkey | Google

She told the Post: “I was lucky but Darren ended up in intensive care. We had holiday insurance but they won’t cover us, so we are left with over £20,000 pounds of debt. It’s unbelievable.

“The British embassy were no help whatsoever. We have been left traumatised and having to try and raise funds to pay the bill.

“The British embassy wouldn't even help my partner get back to the UK, so instead he has had to travel back with numerous health problems, via coaches.

“This includes broken bones, bleed on the brain and hundreds of stitches. We were treated like animals.”