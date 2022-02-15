"Did anyone feel that rumble in Bispham, my windows were shaking?," wondered one startled resident at around 11am.

And she wasn't alone.

Hundreds of people took to Facebook searching for answers after the mystery 'boom' rattled windows and shook their floors.

"Heard it in FY4. Thought a bomb went off," said one resident.

"What was that!? Earthquake?," added another.

So what exactly was it? This is what the experts say...

The British Geological Survey said it received numerous reports from concerned residents, mainly in the Lancashire area, but also Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Cheshire who reported the tremor sometime around 11am.

It said data from its seismic networks were examined and signals consistent with "a possible sonic origin" were recorded at that time.

This has since been confirmed by BAE Systems who said they had two RAF aircraft on exercise in Lancashire's skies at the time.

The pair are reportedly based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire but were working alongside a Typhoon at Warton Aerodrome today.

It is understood the sonic boom was caused by one of the RAF Typhoons on training manoeuvres between Preston and the Fylde Coast.

Hundreds of people reported feeling the rumble along the North West coast shortly before 11am this morning (Tuesday, February 15). Pic: Volcano Discovery

They were pictured taking off from the airfield in Warton, which is a major assembly and testing facility for BAE Systems, this morning.

The awesome sound of the supersonic boom is caused when the fighters jets reach speeds greater than that of sound (Mach1) which is about 767 mph.

The Eurofighter Typhoons can reach a top speed of around 1,550mph and to the human ear, the sonic boom can cause a sound similar to an explosion or a thunderclap.

The boom was felt across across Lancashire, but seems to have been particularly loud and forceful around Blackpool and the Fylde.

One of the Eurofighter Typhoons taking off on a training exercise from Warton Aerodrome earlier today (Tuesday, February 15). Pic credit: David Ford

Others speculated that it might have been work taking place to cap the fracking wells in Preston New Road, but this has been dismissed by the British Geological Survey team who said they are confident the vibration was of a 'sonic origin' and not a seismic event.

What did the shock waves of the sonic boom feel like on the ground?

One person said, "Was in basement of hotel on North promenade, Blackpool, thought a strong wind had knocked/dragged something heavy or a heavy skip had been dragged in the car park."

Another said: "Absolutely terrifying. Fortunately the kids were outside in the garden otherwise plates might have fallen out of the cupboard onto their precious heads!"

"Low rumble building in intensity for 5-10 seconds followed by a bang that made the house shake," described another. "Felt like a steam roller had rolled up to and crashed into the house."

Another Blackpool resident said, "I was in my first floor flat. Thought it was a large waggon passing by but my daughter who I was on the phone to felt and heard it too.

"She is a half hour walk from me. Both heard a loud rumbling and vibration."