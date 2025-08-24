Everything you need to know ahead of The Addams Family's arrival in Lancashire

The award winning musical The Addams Family arrives in Lancashire next week and whether you already have tickets or still need some convincing, below is everything you need to know.

Following two hugely successful UK tours, and sold-out concerts at The London Palladium last year, everyone’s favourite kooky family, The Addams Family are back on stage this summer.

The musical comedy, of course called The Addams Family, has its next stop in Blackpool, Lancashire next week.

Find out all about it next:

When and where is The Addams Family on in Blackpool?

The Addams Family comes to Blackpool Winter Garden’s Opera House between Tuesday, August 26 and Saturday, August 30.

The evening shows start at 7:30pm each night, with doors opening at 7pm.

There is also a 2:30pm matinnee on Thursday and Saturday, for which doors open at 2pm.

Who stars in the show?

It stars Alexandra Burke (The X Factor, Sister Act, The Bodyguard) as Morticia, Lesley Joseph (Birds of a Feather, Young Frankenstein, Sister Act) as Grandma, Clive Rowe (The Prince of Egypt, Sister Act, A Christmas Carol) as Uncle Fester and Ricardo Afonso (Jesus Christ Superstar, Thriller Live, We Will Rock You) as Gomez.

What can you expect from The Addams Family?

Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (writers of the multi award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys), with music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated Andrew Lippa, the musical features all of the iconic chracters created by Charles Addams.

This new show follows Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, who is now all grown up and holding a shocking secret that only Gomez knows- she’s fallen in love with a sweet, young man from a respectable family.

The show information states: “With his cherished Morticia in the dark will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences?

“Join them, plus Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley, Grandma and more for a heart-warming story of love, family and friendship… with a twist!”

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, tickets are still available for all dates.

Prices range from £15 to £48.70.

You can purchase tickets direct from the Winter Gardens website here or call 0844 770 0593.

The Winter Gardens Box Office is also located on Church Street and is open daily from 11am to 3pm, and also between 6pm and 8pm on event days.