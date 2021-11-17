Some of the members dressed to impress.

Teen Seen which has been up and running since 2007 provides specialist support for and work with children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities and their families in Fylde.

Youth Worker for the Targeted Youth Support for Children and Family Well-being Service Emma Radford, 35, from Preston, has worked with the group for five years.

"Teen Seen is a group for all young people with an additional need based at Fylde Youth Zone in Kirkham. It used to be known as the Sunday Club Community Group.

One of the members enjoying the Halloween party.

"It gives young people a safe space and equips them with new life skills, friends, opportunities for trips and provides them with fun activities such as arts and crafts.

"Youth staff run the group which ranges from 12-25 and we average around 20 young people when we are in the building."

She added: "We recently held a Halloween event which was very successful. The DJ was fantastic and everyone had fun.

"We hope to have a Christmas party and go to the pantomime – it’s a yearly tradition even during Covid we watched an online panto.

Some of the Teen Seen members.

The youth club, which runs every Tuesday evening for two hours, helps young people to explore their identity, experience decision-making, increase their confidence, develop inter-personal skills, think through the consequences of their actions leading them to better informed choices.

Some of the comments from the young people included:

"I've been part of Teen Seen for 10 years, I like it when I can help people."

"I've been coming to Teen Seen for two years, it's lots of fun."

"I've been coming for 9 years and I like to come and meet my friends."

"I've been coming to Teen Seen for 10 years and enjoy meeting people at the group "