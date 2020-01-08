Everton supporter 'Speedo Mick' walks to Penwortham as part of 1,000-mile trek for charity

Have your say

"Speedo Mick" - famous for wearing only swimming trunks at matches - is walking to Penwortham as part of his 1,000-mile walk from John o’Groats to Land’s End.



Michael Cullen, 55, has now reached Lancashire - the half-way point of his epic trek - after beginning his journey on December 10.

Michael made the announcement that he would be walking to Penwortham, passing through Garstang and Fulwood, on Twitter on Wednesday, January 8.

He said in a Tweet: "Morning all, it’s pretty blustery out there folks.

"I will be stomping on Penwortham today going through Garstang and Fulwood.

"Really not up for it but lets get stuck in anyway.

"Who loves ye babeee."

The post currently has over 590 likes, 80 retweets and 60 comments.

One fan commented: "Let me know when you're in Fulwood.

"I'll make you a brew and some toast."

Another posted: "Our neck of the woods today Mick - best of luck with it all - keep going!"

Who is "Speedo Mike"?

Michael Cullen, a.k.a "Speedo Mike", a former homeless man who has successfully overcome alcoholism and depression, has gained national recognition for his remarkable fundraising feats.

The Everton F.C. die-hard, famous for only wearing a blue pair of swimming trunks, is currently walking from John O’Groats to Lands end in swimming trunks to raise money for his charity Leave The Light On.

He started his epic trek back on December 10 and has raised almost £80,000 so far.