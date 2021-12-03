Euxton Parish Church on Wigan Road launched an appeal earlier this year to fix a hole in the roof only to find further problems which lay dormant.

Investigations uncovered significant damp and problems with the roof’s timbers which could soon render the place of worship ‘not fit for purpose’ if repair works of over £220,000 aren’t carried out.

Reverend Jo Smith said: "This was a devastating blow. As you will appreciate this is an absolutely huge amount to raise, especially in the current climate.

Reverend Jo Smith with Sales Consultant at Redrow Chloe Gascoigne-Slater.

"However, we are keen to address the building as soon as possible."

After hearing of the church's plight, the team at Redrow’s Sycamore Manor, in Whittle-le-Woods, made the donation.

Ash Turner, trainee area sales manager at Redrow Lancashire, said: “Euxton Church is an important part of this community and repairs must be carried to preserve it. We are pleased to be able to help with our donation to the fund.”

Reverend Jo Smith added: “Thank you to Redrow for their donation towards our roof appeal. The works on the roof will ensure that this place of worship can continue to serve the people of Euxton and beyond for many more years."

The roof of Euxton Church which is in serious need of repair.

So far the appeal fund has raised £1,686.

To make a donation to Euxton Parish Church CLICK HERE roof repair page.