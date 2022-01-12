Family and friends will gather at the club in memory of Billy, who lost his fight for life last March, to raise money towards Derian House Children's Hospice and Alder Hey Children's Hospital who helped him be more comfortable in the final stages of his barely lived life.

Mother Olivia Roughly, 25, who lives in Euxton and is currently studying for a degree in criminology and criminal justice describes her late baby boy as "too perfect".

After finding out she was pregnant with Billy, she explained that at her 20 week scan doctors found an issue and referred her to Manchester Children's Hospital.

Olivia Roughly cradling her late son Billy K.

"I met with Doctor Jones who is a cardiac specialist. She scanned and found that Billy had a severe heart defect. He was diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome which is found in around 1 in 5,000 babies in the UK.

"This condition is one of the more complex. As well as this he had an aortic atresia and a ventricular septal defect which means that the left side of his heart was completely underdeveloped and effectively useless.

"One of the main arteries which pumps blood was blocked. At this time they told me he would need at least three major surgeries if not a transplant."

She added: "I had him at Liverpool where he was a healthy weight, kicking and screaming. He was later transferred to Alder Hey where the hard work started.

Little Billy K who sadly died from a heart defect.

"It was a lot of medication, tests, scans, bloods. As a mother it's heartbreaking to see but you go into protection mode and just want the best for your baby.

"I owe them everything. They made the hardest time of my life just a little easier."

Despite Billy's initial surgery being a success, there was an underlying issue which no-one could foresee.

This unfortunately led to a decision on Olivia's part to be made to attempt a life saving surgery which there was 50/50 whether he survived or passed.

Billy K who his mother Olivia describes as being "too perfect".

Sadly, it was the latter and Billy passed on March 4 last year in his mother's arms.

After his passing he travelled home where he stayed with Derian House.

"They offered me a flat so I could stay with Billy whenever I wanted.

"Before Billy passed we discussed care under Derian House as he would be considered to have a disability.

Billy with his mother Olivia.

"The comfort they brought me and my family in such a difficult time was a godsend. Even when I struggled to be with Billy they sat with him, sang to him, cuddled him and made sure he wasn't alone.

"My mum left her job of 25 years to go and work at Derian."

Olivia continued: "Our intention for Billy's birthday fundraiser is to raise as much money for these organisations. The aim is to £2,000 - £1,000 for each charity.

"It is of course a birthday party for our boy, a celebration of everything he has given us and to celebrate these two places so close to our hearts.

"There will be food, a DJ, a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses in Chorley and surrounding areas.

"I owe them (the organisations) everything. They gave me time with my son, they gave me a chance to be a mother and they gave my family a chance to have a new addition.

"They work tirelessly to support and do everything for babies and children who without them would have an even less quality of life.

"I and my family just want to give back an ounce of what they do and of course, all in memory of Billy K."

Olivia's good friend Emily Jade added: "Billy was a precious heart warrior and spent his precious moments at Alder Hey Hospital where staff cared for him and tried everything to save him.

"Derian House is where Billy rested until his funeral and they gave us the support system we needed at such a difficult time.

"Billy K is a beacon of strength, bravery and everything that is good in the world so let's make this a night to remember.

"If you cannot attend but would still like to donate anything is massively appreciated."