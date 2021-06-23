Euro 2020 Fan Zone Preston: 20 pictures as football fans enjoying the England v Czech Republic match in the city's flag market

Preston football fans gathered at the Fan Zone in the flag market to enjoy England s victory over the Czech Republic and confirm their place as group winners.

Gareth Southgate's men beat the Czechs 1-0 at Wembley thanks to a Raheem Sterling goal, which means England will face the runners-up of Group F at Wembley on Tuesday, 29 June at 5pm.

Last night Preston City Centre BID confirmed that the Fan Zone will continue to show all England's remaining games.

Ticket go on sale from 10am today (Wednesday, June 23, 2021) via the Preston Fan Zone website.

These were the scenes during last night's game.

