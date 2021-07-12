Football fans in Preston party into the night follow Sunday's Euro 2020 heartbreak.

Euro 2020: 17 pictures as Preston football fans continue to party into the night after England's defeat to Italy

High hopes turned to shattered dreams for England fans in Preston as Italy lifted the Euro 2020 trophy last night (Sunday, July 11).

By Colin Ainscough
Monday, 12th July 2021, 7:47 am
Updated Monday, 12th July 2021, 7:48 am

England’s long wait for a major trophy goes on after Gareth Southgate’s side saw their Euro 2020 dreams end in a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy.

Despite the result, it was still all mostly smiles in Preston as fans continued to party into the night after leaving the city's Fan Zone.

Our photographer was with fans after the match.

Crowds gathered in Church Street following the match.

A big thumbs up for England after reaching the Euro 2020 final and holding rivals Italy to a draw after 120 minutes.

Most fans were still in good spirits.

The party continued into the night in Church Street.

