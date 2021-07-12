Euro 2020: 17 pictures as Preston football fans continue to party into the night after England's defeat to Italy

England’s long wait for a major trophy goes on after Gareth Southgate’s side saw their Euro 2020 dreams end in a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy.

Despite the result, it was still all mostly smiles in Preston as fans continued to party into the night after leaving the city's Fan Zone.

Our photographer was with fans after the match.

1. Crowds gathered in Church Street following the match. Buy photo

2. A big thumbs up for England after reaching the Euro 2020 final and holding rivals Italy to a draw after 120 minutes. Buy photo

3. Most fans were still in good spirits. Buy photo

4. The party continued into the night in Church Street. Buy photo