Escape to new woodland oasis at Hutton to enjoy the outdoors

A woodland oasis where young people can play and get closer to nature has opened in Lancashire.

Booth’s Plantation, in Hutton, is the first of three beauty spots in the county to be transformed into “safe and sustainable” open spaces for young people.

And the Lord Lieutenant Lord Shuttleworth, accompanied by Lady Shuttleworth, opened the Woodland Oasis, joining in activities with guides, brownies, scouts and beavers.

Lancashire Wildlife Trust Chair Steve Garland said: “We want young people to get out into nature and the Woodland Oasis is a great example of how we are helping to do this - creating habitats not just for wildlife but to allow people, both young and old, to engage with nature.”

At the opening young people took part in a series of events and made wood crafts, before toasting buns and marshmallows over the fire.

Lord and Lady Shuttleworth were keen to get involved in cooking the marshmallows.

After planting a ceremonial tree, Lord Shuttleworth said: “I know what it is like to go into a wood and find tranquillity and listen and experience everything that is in there.

“I am delighted to be here and what an opportunity this is going to be for people living in the area.”

The oasis covers a large area of land, owned by the National Grid, and begins with a walk through the woods, presently lined with bluebells, to the Viking Hut and camp.