Sheila, who was also the first mother to play for the Original Lionesses, was given her England cap as a guest of honour at last week's friendly against World Cup holders, USA.

"I am very, very happy. Very happy and proud", said the 75-year-old.

Photo Neil Cross; England's first captain Sheila Parker of Chorley received her cap 50 years late as guest of honour at Wembley

"It was absolutely marvellous to walk onto the pitch at Wembley. I was something I never, ever thought would happen.

"The football was good - I wished I'd have been playing!

"Similarly, they (the current squad) were very pleased with meeting me, because I was the first captain."

What’s it all about?

Following the success of the Lionesses in this summer’s Euros, it came to public attention that the Original Lionesses – those who played in the inaugural England women’s game against Scotland in 1972 – had never been given a cap.

In response, the FA invited members of the team onto the pitch at half time on Friday to receive their cap and recognition from the sell-out crowd. They were joined by other England players from across the decades.

Sheila’s crimson and gold cap has the number 5 sewn into it - the position she played as centre half.

When did it all start for Sheila?

Sheila played against boys on the local recreation ground near her home in Chorley, and signed for the Dick Kerr’s Ladies FC in 1960 aged 13.

Three years later she signed for Fodens - defying a 42-year FA ban on women playing football on affiliated pitches. As captain, she led the team to victory in the English Knock Out Competition Final of 1969.

In 1972, she captained the first ever WFA England side in a 3-2 win over Scotland, and they remained undefeated throughout 1973.

In her England career, Sheila played under four managers and held the captain spot until 1976.

In her club career, she signed for Preston North End Ladies FC in 1975, scoring 51 goals in 14 games to win the Division One Championship. She retired internationally in May 1984.

The grandma-of-three said: "I played for the sport of playing, not for anything else, and I just enjoyed it so much."

Sheila was honoured with an MBE in January for services to women's football and charity.

