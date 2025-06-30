The unique partnership with UK’s most talked-about food creators will see their logo on all of the first team’s playing kit for at least the 2025/26 season.

On Saturday Preston North End FC held a celebration day to celebrate the partnership at their new season kit launch with Spud Bros who gave free jacket potatoes to queues of fans who bought a shirt from the PNE Club Shop at Deepdale.

The dynamic duo, who have garnered many fans including A Listers such as Hollywood actor Will Smith, said that they had to battle the haters and doubters to get to where they are today.

They pair said: “Everyone laughed when we said we were building a global brand out of a potato van…

“Fast forward 16 months:

“We’ve got a shop in London, keys in hand for Amsterdam, two more locations locked in, and nine more in talks.

“Yesterday, people laughed again, this time when we said: ‘Let’s get North End to the Prem.’

“Let them laugh. We’ll keep building.

“ENERGY IS EVERYTHING!

“Dunno about you but I’m proud to be from Preston.”

Take a look at some fantastic pics from the event including Mr Jacket Potato himself.

