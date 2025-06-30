'Energy is everythig' - 17 brilliant pics as Spud Bros celebrate being named as PNE's new kit sponsors

By Emma Downey
Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:42 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 11:48 BST
After much speculation, Preston’s Spud Bros have added another string to their already hefty bow with news that they are Preston North End’s new shirt sponsors.

The unique partnership with UK’s most talked-about food creators will see their logo on all of the first team’s playing kit for at least the 2025/26 season.

On Saturday Preston North End FC held a celebration day to celebrate the partnership at their new season kit launch with Spud Bros who gave free jacket potatoes to queues of fans who bought a shirt from the PNE Club Shop at Deepdale.

The dynamic duo, who have garnered many fans including A Listers such as Hollywood actor Will Smith, said that they had to battle the haters and doubters to get to where they are today.

They pair said: “Everyone laughed when we said we were building a global brand out of a potato van…

“Fast forward 16 months:

“We’ve got a shop in London, keys in hand for Amsterdam, two more locations locked in, and nine more in talks.

“Yesterday, people laughed again, this time when we said: ‘Let’s get North End to the Prem.’

“Let them laugh. We’ll keep building.

“ENERGY IS EVERYTHING!

“Dunno about you but I’m proud to be from Preston.”

Take a look at some fantastic pics from the event including Mr Jacket Potato himself.

17 brilliant pics as Spud Bros join forces with Preston North End FC for celebration day and free jacket potatoes

1. Celebration Day held with new PNE sponsors Spud Bros

17 brilliant pics as Spud Bros join forces with Preston North End FC for celebration day and free jacket potatoes Photo: Michelle Adamson

Preston North End FC held a celebration day at their new season kit launch, with Spud Bros as sponsors who gave free jacket potatoes to fans who bought a shirt from the PNE Club Shop at Deepdale.

2. PNE launch new kit with sponsors Spud Bros

Preston North End FC held a celebration day at their new season kit launch, with Spud Bros as sponsors who gave free jacket potatoes to fans who bought a shirt from the PNE Club Shop at Deepdale. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Preston North End FC celebration day with Spud Bros

3. PNE launch new kit with sponsors Spud Bros

Preston North End FC celebration day with Spud Bros Photo: Michelle Adamson

Spud Bros with the new kit

4. PNE launch new kit with sponsors Spud Bros

Spud Bros with the new kit Photo: Michelle Adamson

