End of an era for Chorley stores Currys and Carpet Right as they get set to be replaced by Home Bargains
It's the end of an era for Currys and Carpet Right as they get set to cease trading at the end of the month.
Both stores will merge together to form a large Home Bargains site at the Alliance Retail Park.
Liverpool-based TJ Morris, the owner of Home Bargains, submitted plans last year to Chorley Council for the redevelopment of two units on the Alliance Retail Park on the Chorley by pass at Water Street that are currently occupied by tenants Curry’s and Carpetright.
The proposed scheme will include the refurbishment, amalgamation and extension of the two retail units, with a further planning application this week submitted seeking permission for new signage to be installed on the store and carpark.
The popular franchise opens approximately 50 stores a year, with the new Chorley store joining over 576 outlets that already exist across the UK.
In October last year, the store opened its doors in Leyland following a £1 million investment.
Confirming the news, a spokesperson for Curry's said the store would close at the end of the month.
Home Bargains and Carpet Right were approached for comment.
