Empty industrial unit in Preston to see new lease of life in gym conversion

An empty industrial unit in Preston will see a new lease of life as a gym as plans are granted.

The new sports centre at Parker Street Industrial Estate will include a sports hall, spin class area, gym and fitness room, cafeteria, a storage area for sports equipment and offices.

Unit Two is a vacant industrial unit which was previously occupied by Banks and Derbyshire, a vehicle reclamation business.

Planning documents regarding the application from Fayyaz Ahmed state: “The new sports facility would employ two full time employees and four part-time employees.

“In addition, the premises have been vacant for in excess of 12 months and the applicant has provided evidence to demonstrate that the premises have been marketed for alternative business use, but which has been unsuccessful.”

The site includes a large yard area with an entrance driveway leading onto Parker Street. Design plans show space for 42 car parking spaces.

Officers at Preston City Council had recommended the plans for approval stating: “The proposed sports facility would create alternative employment and bring a vacant building back into active use.”

Letters of objections lodged with the city authority were made on the basis of fears over noise disturbance and anti-social behaviour. Residents also outlined their parking concerns on Parker Street and highway safety with traffic.