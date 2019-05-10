Empty Garrison Pub in Preston granted green light to be made into apartments

The vacant Garrison Pub in Preston has the green light to be tranformed into housing.

Applicant Ali Shan has been given permission by town planners to bring six apartments and a house with six bedrooms to the building.

Why housing?

Planning documents state: “Within this area there is a need for affordable housing and thus the need to convert the property into affordable residential dwellings.

“The property’s current poor condition will be improved as to undergo a thorough refurbishment.”

What will the conversion be like inside?

Now that the changes have been granted the green light, builders will bring two apartments, a managers’ office, storage space and office space on the ground floor and four additional apartments and one house on the first and second floor.

What other changes will there be?

The office, apartments and house will all have an entrance at the front of the building with the apartments and house including another access at the back of the building.

A new metal staircase on the outside of the building and a bin store will be built at the back of the former pub.

What about car parking and getting in and out of the site?

According to design plans, the rear car park area allows and accommodates for secure storage of bicycles, cars and refuse wheelie bins for houses.

Access to the site will remain the same from the front and rear of the building.

The area benefits from ample parking with space for 19 cars.