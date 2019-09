Have your say

A pedestrian in his 90s was rushed to hospital after a crash in Leyland between a car and a motorcycle.

Police cordoned off Hough Lane after the crash, which happened at around 11am.

A spokesman from Lancashire Police said: “We were called shortly before 11am this morning to the report of a collision close to the Halifax bank on Hough Lane.

“The collision involved a car and a motorcycle.

“A pedestrian, a man in his 90s, has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a potential hip injury.”

