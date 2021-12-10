Kian who attends Euxton Primrose Hill Primary School started his cycle on Sunday, November 7 every day until Tuesday, December 7.

He set out to reach a target of £500 to buy the toys, but surpassed this by raising a further £100.

Yesterday evening Kian and his proud mother Claire donated the toys to Father Neil of St. Laurence’s Church in Chorley which will provide a welcome addition to their annual appeal.

Eight-year-old Kian Devine with the many toys for kids less fortunate at Christmas.

Claire, 36, said: "The miles he did varied per day depending on the weather, sometimes indoors, but he managed to average five to six miles per day cycling around Buckshaw Village and out around the Wigan road and that sort of area.

"We bought a range of toys to suit teenagers as well as they seem to get missed out."

How did the idea come about?

"We had a chat about a month ago about how he is very lucky as he has got lots of family around him but that lots of children don't have the same or even toys and so he decided to do something to help.

Kian with Father Neil.

"He is very active. He does climbing and kickboxing but cycling we don't do very often so we decided on this."

Kian set out to raise £150 for his 150km but he achieved this in two days so he increased it to £500 and in another impressive feat raised £600.