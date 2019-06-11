Eight new smart telephone kiosks could be on the way to Preston's streets

Eight new smart telephone kiosks could be on the way to the streets of Preston.

If plans for the ‘smart city communication hubs’ are voted through the grey kiosks will be installed in prominent spots in the city centre.

A closer look at the payphones

Applicant Nathan Still of Middlesex-based Infocus Public Networks has lodged proposals for the telephone boxes with town planners at Preston City Council (PCC).

Each of the payphone kiosks are fitted with a solar panel, a phone handset and an emergency call button.

They also have interactive displays within a 32 inch screen, complete with a hands free phone and internet access to council services.

In a letter to PCC Mr Still states: “The payphone unit has been designed specifically to be fully accessible to those with impaired mobility who rely upon a wheelchair or scooter and for whom the traditional enclosed phone kiosk proved inaccessible.”

If the planning application is successful the kiosks, which are designed and developed by JCDecaux, will be installed in and around the city centre - one in Church Street, five in Fishergate, one outside the Market Hall in Market Street and another outside Preston Railway Station.