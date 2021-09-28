Edward Topping funeral: When is it happening and where can you watch it?

Edward Topping will be laid to rest today

Mourners will be able to pay their respects at his coffin, which will rest at the Barton Grange Garden Centre early this afternoon and also watch a celebration of his life online.

After a brief struggle with illness, Edward 'Eddie' Topping, the founder of The Barton Grange Group, died peacefully on September 6, aged 89.

What is happening today?

His coffin will rest at Barton Grange Garden Centre this afternoon

Mr Topping's coffin will rest at Barton Grange Garden Centre from 1.15 pm to 1.45 pm for the paying of respects today.

The funeral cortege will then leave Barton Grange Garden Centre at 1.45 pm and travel through Bilsborrow and Barton, pausing at Barton Manor Hotel en-route to a private family cremation.

This will be followed by a celebration of his life held at St Lawrence's Church in Barton at 3.30 pm.

Funeral director Greg Hodgkinson, based in Garstang, said "All are very welcome" to attend the service, with parking available at Barton Manor Hotel nearby.

The dress code is 'Black Not Required'. The family are not asking for flowers, but say donations can be made - in memory of Eddie - to Cancer Help (Preston) Limited.

If you'd like to make a donation, please contact funeral director Greg Hodgkinson.

Can you watch the service?

The Celebration of Life service will also be live-streamed. Viewers will need to log in to Zoom HERE to watch the ceremony this afternoon from 3.30 pm.