Educational workshops for children coming to Preston over Christmas holidays

Have your say

Children can take part in a day of free workshops in Preston over the Christmas holidays.

The Winter workshops in English and maths “will help children to unlock their imagination and discover the magic of numbers and words”.

Winter Workshops at the Preston Explore Learning Centre

Charlotte Gater, head of curriculum at Explore Learning said: “Parents will rack their brains for fun and affordable activities to do over Christmas so we hope that we can offer families who’ve never been to see us before a place to bring their children where they know they are having fun while learning something new.

“Our aim is to encourage children to love English and maths and to help build their confidence in class.”

Mapped to the national curriculum, Explore Learning says it’s Winter Workshops tackle the areas children find most tricky in school.

They say more than half of children struggle with blending and segmenting in their first two years of school.

Winter Workshops at the Preston Explore Learning Centre

Telling the time is the second biggest area of difficulty in maths for primary school children and comprehension is a struggle for children in primary school.

The free sessions will cover a range of topics to support all children, including phonics, time telling, creative writing and word problems.

A spokesman said: “All children in the community are welcome, giving them the opportunity to visit the centre, make friends and enjoy some fun interactive workshops.”

The workshops take place at Sainsbury’s in Flintoff Way 10.30am until 5pm on Friday, January 3:

• 10.30 – 11.30am Fun with Phonics: ages four to six

• 12 – 1pm Telling the Time: ages five to seven

• 14.30 – 3.30pm Winter Wonderland: ages eight to 11

• 16 – 5pm Word Problems: ages eight to 11