In unison with hundreds of other schools around the country the school dressed up and filmed themselves dancing along to Calvin Harris and Tom Grennan’s ‘By Your Side’ at 9.40am for the Big Fancy Dress Singalong to help try and raise £250,000 for BBC Children in Need.

"We were very surprised. It's very exciting," said St Mary's Head Teacher Mrs Jacqui Birchall who was interviewed by Radio Lancashire's Graham Liver about the school’s participation.

"We all dressed up to sing and dance-along to the named song as it played on BBC local radio across the country. Schools country-wide were encouraged to take part

Dressed up pupils sing and dance along to Calvin Harris By Your Side.

"We love dressing up here at St. Mary’s, but more importantly, we love to give the children every opportunity to support charities, both locally and nationally so that they can learn how important it is that, in society, we look after one another.

"Our participation was made all the more exciting as Radio Lancashire chose to interview me both prior to and during the event so we went 'live' on the radio."

She added: "The idea now is that all participating schools send in video of themselves as they were singing and dancing, to their local radio station and these be sifted through and some of them shown on the live telethon on 19th November. Obviously, we don't know whether we'll be selected or not but we had a great time, nonetheless.

"We know it's a long shot but if you're not in it you can't win it."