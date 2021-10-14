Brenda Carter was a well-known member of the community and had even been invited to Buckingham Palace on two occasions for all of her hard work.

After reporting the news on Wednesday, here is what the you had to say about the decision on social media...

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family at the graveside of their 'Nani'

And they wonder why churches are empty - Debra Maddock

Beautiful family and beautiful lady they all deserve better, and it’s ridiculous. It’s been a year and they have gone through all of the proper channels… stop prolonging their pain and just let them have the gravestone. - Rose Williams

When my Dad died the vicar said we couldn't have Dad or Grandad on the headstone. It had to be Father and Grandfather, even though none of us called him that - Sarah Green

I agree with the council, it's respect she can be nanna to all who loved her just put her name on the headstone - Kitty Pugh

Ridiculous Decision - Pauline Wilson

This must be so heartbreaking for the family they should be able to have what they want on the headstone no one needs this when they have lost a loved one. - Julie Cooper

Ridiculous decision. I'm known as Nanna to my grandchildren!! - Amanda Sumner

I knew Jack and Brenda Carter as wonderful neighbours to my parents. They were such a lovely couple and very sad to see this. Feel sorry for her devoted husband Jack and family. - Shelagh Ward

They wouldn’t let us put ‘popsie’ on my dads stone at first but we wrote to the diocese and it’s on so don’t give up - Suzanne Towriess